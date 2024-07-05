Petition challenging Prince Harry’s Pat Tillman Award reaches 60,000 signatures

A petition demanding ESPN rethink their decision to honour Prince Harry with Pat Tillman award has reached over 60,000 signatures as backlash continues.

According to a report by the Independent, the petition calling for a “rethink” on the decision to give the Duke an award for veterans has gained almost 60,000 signatures.

Archie and Lilibet doting father is set to receive the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games, which celebrates the sporting achievements of wounded, sick and injured service people.

The petition claims Harry had been “involved in controversies that call into question his suitability to receive the honour of this magnitude”.

It further claims, “awarding this honour to someone who does not reflect the award’s intent diminishes its value and disrespects Tillman’s memory.”

As per Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s website, during this year’s ESPYS, ESPN will recognize exceptional individuals who exemplify courage, perseverance, and service. Among the esteemed recipients is Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who will be honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

This accolade celebrates individuals in the sports world who have made significant contributions to others, echoing the legacy of former NFL player and US Army Ranger, Pat Tillman.