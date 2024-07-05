Saudi Arabia approves Saudi citizenship for various professions

Saudi Arabia has issued a royal decree to grant Saudi citizenships to a number of scientists, medical doctors, researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and distinguished talents with unique expertise and specialisations.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the announcement was made on Thursday, highlights Saudi Arabia’s continued search for global talents with unique competencies.

The Kingdom seeks people with unique talents and expertise in fields that can contribute to the development of various sectors throughout the Kingdom to achieve its Vision 2030 goal.

The Vision 2030 initiative reflects Saudi Arabia’s keen interest in attracting, investing in and retaining exceptional creative minds.

It also highlights the Kingdom’s ambitions to create an environment that fosters innovation and development.

The announcement follows a similar royal decree which was previously issued in 2021 to grant Saudi citizenships to the first group of select distinguished talent in these fields.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 was launched in 2016 under the directive of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to a report by Al Arabiya News earlier this year.

It is an ambitious blueprint that aims to create a “diversified, innovative and world-leading nation,” through the Kingdom’s deeply rooted cultural heritage and strategic advantages, according to the official webpage of the initiative.

There are three pillars in Vision 2030 roadmap that highlight the main focus of Saudi Arabia as it works toward achieving its goals — vibrant society, thriving economy, and ambitious nation.

These pillars further branch into strategic objectives to enable effective implementation of programs across sectors.