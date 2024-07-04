Is Babar Azam finished as Pakistan cricket team captain? PCB chief weighs in

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi stated that those responsible in the selection committee for making wrong decisions will be held accountable.

Gary Kirsten’s report has been received, and the PCB is reaching out to former cricketers to improve the game.

He mentioned that the decision to remove Babar Azam from the captaincy has not been made yet.

“Pakistan’s failure in the World Cup necessitates potential changes starting with the selection committee,” he said.

The PCB chairman acknowledged flaws in the World Cup selection committee 2024 and indicated that action will be taken. “There were wrong decisions in the selection; those responsible will be held accountable,” Mohsin Naqvi emphasized.

“It will soon be clear who will remain in the selection committee and who will not. No decision has been made to withdraw the captaincy from Babar Azam,” Mohsin Naqvi stated.

“I also felt mistakes were made by Babar Azam,” Naqvi maintained. “Hasty, angry decisions are harmful,” Naqvi cautioned.

The reasons for the World Cup failure have been detailed in Gary Kirsten’s report. “Former cricketers whose livelihood is not TV channels will take over the system,” Mohsin Naqvi said.

“There will be a thorough review of the central contract, and it will be subject to fitness,” Mohsin Naqvi stated.

“The players will have to pass all the fitness tests,” the PCB chairman added. He clarified that no NOCs will be issued for league participation before the Bangladesh series.

“International cricketers also have to play domestic cricket for selection in the team,” he noted.

Bangladesh series at home

Mohsin Naqvi announced that Bangladesh will be hosted by Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan stadiums. “I discussed the improvement of cricket with Shan Masood,” he informed a media person during an informal interaction.

“The FIA is waiting for those who misbehaved with Haris Rauf,” the PCB chairman said. Mohsin Naqvi admitted to significant problems within the PCB.

“It is a challenge to improve the affairs of PCB,” he acknowledged.

“Improving the performance of the national team is the biggest target,” he asserted. “I would rather go home than work under pressure,” Mohsin Naqvi concluded.