UNITED NATIONS: The UN humanitarian coordinator for Gaza reported that 80 percent of Gaza’s population, approximately 1.9 million people, are now displaced due to ongoing conflicts and new evacuation orders, particularly concerning in areas like Khan Yunis.

The recent Israeli military directive affects up to 250,000 people in parts of Khan Yunis and Rafah, contributing significantly to the displacement within Gaza’s total population of 2.4 million. Sigrid Kaag, addressing the Security Council, emphasized the severe impact of these orders on Palestinian civilians, describing their situation as an “abyss of suffering.”

“Over one million people have been displaced again, desperately seeking shelter and safety,” Kaag stated. She expressed particular concern over fresh evacuation orders in Khan Yunis, indicating a worsening crisis.

Kaag highlighted the insufficient aid reaching Gaza and stressed the necessity of opening new crossings, especially to southern Gaza, to prevent a humanitarian disaster. She called for the reopening of the Rafah crossing with Egypt and urged the international community to increase funding for relief efforts.

According to Kaag, the aid volume to Gaza has significantly decreased since the commencement of operations in Rafah by Israeli forces. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, noted that recent evacuation orders covering about a third of the Gaza Strip represent the largest directive since October, predicting increased civilian hardship.

The backdrop to this crisis includes Hamas’s attack on southern Israel on October 7, which led to the deaths of 1,195 people, primarily civilians, and the capture of 251 hostages, with 116 still held, including 42 confirmed dead by the army.

The ongoing Israeli offensive in response has resulted in over 37,925 deaths, predominantly among civilians, as reported by the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. Each evacuation order typically precedes significant military confrontations.

Looking forward, during discussions at the Security Council, Slovenia’s ambassador Samuel Zbogar questioned the efficacy of a ceasefire, expressing concern about continuing challenges in aid delivery due to checkpoints and restricted transportation.