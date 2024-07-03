Saudi Arabia relaxes tourist visa criteria for Pakistani visitors

Saudi Arabia has eased tourist visa requirements for Pakistani travelers with immediate effect.

This initiative allows applicants to submit a bank statement showing a minimum monthly credit amount of $750 or its equivalent, making the visa process more accessible.

Saudi Arabia has long been a popular international destination for Pakistani travellers. The recent statistics highlight a 43% increase in Pakistani tourist arrivals in 2023 compared to the previous year. Saudi aims to welcome 2.7 million Pakistani visitors in 2024, reflecting its commitment to fostering tourism from Pakistan.

To meet the growing demand, Saudi Arabia has streamlined the visa application process through six Tasheer offices across Pakistan, located in Peshawar, Quetta, Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Multan.

These offices offer a seamless and user-friendly experience, including visa application guidance, biometric enrolment, status tracking, and passport delivery. Travelers can conveniently schedule an appointment on the Tasheer website before their visit.

In addition to easing the tourist visa requirements, Saudi Arabia has introduced a transit visa for travelers arriving via Saudia and Flynas. This visa allows visitors to transit and explore Saudi Arabia for up to 96 hours. Furthermore, a visa on arrival is available for travelers holding a valid and used UK, US, or Schengen visa.

Last year, Saudi Arabia also launched a one-year multiple-entry visa for Pakistani travelers, specifically catering to those visiting for personal reasons such as attending weddings, functions, or visiting friends and family. This visa permits multiple visits within a 12-month period, offering an opportunity to explore Saudi Arabia’s vibrant cities, cultural richness, and natural wonders throughout the year.

Pakistani travelers holding the one-year multiple-entry visa can also perform Umrah, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s dedication to promoting spiritual journeys and cultural exchanges.

By simplifying the visa acquisition process, Saudi Arabia aims to encourage more Pakistani travelers to visit their friends and family, perform Umrah, and explore the country’s diverse attractions. From the dynamic cityscape of Riyadh, the cultural heritage of Jeddah, the hidden gems of the Red Sea, to the ancient wonders of AlUla, Saudi Arabia offers a year-round destination with several regions providing a cooler escape in the summer months.