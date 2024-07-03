NATIONAL

New Saudi tourist visa rules encourage Pakistani travelers with easier access

By News Desk
With the flight that has been inaugurated today by the company Saudia, for the first time Barcelona and Saudi Arabia are connected by air. The route will operate two days a week until August 25 with a Boeing 787-9 with 298 seats. In the photo, arrival of the Saudia flight at Barcelona airport, in Barcelona, on 30th June 2022. Photo: JoanValls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto -- (Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia has streamlined its tourist visa requirements for Pakistani travelers, now allowing applications with a bank statement showing a minimum monthly credit of $750.

This adjustment is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader strategy to boost tourism from Pakistan, targeting 2.7 million visitors in 2024, up from a 43% increase in arrivals in 2023, as per the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA).

To facilitate this growing interest, Saudi Arabia has opened six Tasheer offices across Pakistan in cities including Peshawar, Quetta, Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Multan. These offices provide comprehensive services such as visa application assistance, biometric enrolment, and passport delivery, with appointment scheduling available through the Tasheer website.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia now offers a transit visa for passengers flying via Saudia and Flynas, permitting up to 96 hours of exploration within the country. Additionally, a visa on arrival is available for travelers possessing a valid UK, US, or Schengen visa.

Further enhancing accessibility, Saudi Arabia last year introduced a one-year multiple-entry visa for Pakistanis. This visa caters to personal visits, including family events and spiritual journeys like Umrah, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s commitment to cultural and spiritual exchange.

The relaxed visa regulations are expected to significantly boost the number of Pakistani tourists exploring Saudi Arabia, enticing them with diverse attractions from Riyadh’s bustling metropolis and Jeddah’s cultural depth to the serene landscapes of the Red Sea and historical AlUla.

