Ziaullah Langav vows to improve law and order situation in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove on Wednesday said that incumbent provincial government was utilizing all resources to protect life and property of people which was the top priority of regime.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of official police during visiting of the Command and Control Quetta Safe City Project here.

The meeting was attended by IG Balochistan Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and related officials attended the meeting. Chief Operating Officer Quetta Safe City, SP Adeel Akbar briefed the authorities regarding various aspects of the project.

Ziaullah Langove said that the Safe City program was strengthening digital security in the city, maximum data was being maintained for safe city project and risk management.

While the project has installed surveillance cameras and radio frequency radars to check the movement of people and vehicles at important places in the city, he briefed the meeting.

He said that completing the Safe City project was a big challenge for the government saying that the aim of the project was to eradicate crime and arrest criminals.

He said that the Safe City Project would prove to be beneficial and a source of protection for the people of the province.

The Minister said that we were proud of the rendered sacrifices of the forces in the war against terrorism saying that the Safe City Project support would be helpful in ending terrorism.

Ziaullah Longove further said that the aim and objectives of the project were to eradicate crime and ensure the arrest of criminals.

Addressing the meeting, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh said that with the help of Safe City Project (SCP) cameras it would be possible to monitor the movement of criminals.

While with the help of cameras, encroachments and traffic jams caused by it will also be identified immediately and encroachments are the main cause of traffic jam problem, he said.

He said that the Safe City Project was increasing the capacity of law enforcement agencies.

IG Police further said that that Safe City Project would be able to effectively respond to security incidents and security risks could be proactively addressed.

At the end of the meeting, an honorary shield was also presented to the Home Minister by the IG Police.