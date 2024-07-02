Reassessing Pakistan’s battle against Polio

This is with reference to the editorial ‘Polio problem’ (June 27), which rightly lamented the fact that Pakistan’s efforts towards containing the polio virus seem to be failing. With six cases in as many months in 2024, the tally for the entire last year has been “equalled in half the time”.

The Technical Advisory Group (TAG) for polio eradication has expressed concerns about the deteriorating situation of the disease in Pakistan. Reports highlight that the country’s polio situation is more serious than that of Afghanistan, which has been plagued by ongoing conflicts for long.

Global organisations, like the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), are actively involved in efforts to eradicate the menace, but have often cited reasons, such as attacks on polio workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), refusals due to religious beliefs, and natural disasters, for the lack of success. Since 1996, the government of Japan has been providing funding and a loan of $242.16 million through Unicef for the purpose of polio eradication in Pakistan, but money alone cannot do the trick.

The government in Sindh conducts a monthly polio campaign involving numerous stakeholders. This initiative has, inadvertently, turned into a monthly spectacle, drawing media attention and significant advertising expenditure. In contrast, the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) centres in hospitals consistently remain inactive, with health officials ignoring the issue.

Despite efforts by local and WHO monitors to engage the Revenue, Police and Education departments for assistance, tangible results have not been achieved, raising further doubts about the sincerity of these actions. Besides, vigilance at the grassroots level is crucial to addressing the lingering public health crisis.

IMTIAZ MANGI

KARACHI