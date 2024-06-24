Top US general warns of broader conflict from Israeli offensive in Lebanon

ESPARGOS: An Israeli military offensive in Lebanon might escalate into a broader regional conflict, potentially involving Iran and its allied forces, warned Air Force General C.Q. Brown, the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

General Brown expressed these concerns while speaking to reporters before his stop in Cape Verde en route to defense talks in Botswana.

He highlighted that Hezbollah, which is more capable than Hamas in terms of military strength and resources, might receive increased support from Iran, especially under threat. “This could broaden the conflict in the region, affecting Israel’s security from both its southern and northern borders,” Brown said.

The context of Brown’s remarks includes recent statements from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who noted that the de-escalation in Gaza might lead to redeploying more forces to the northern border with Lebanon, reflecting ongoing tensions with Hezbollah.

After Hezbollah’s attacks, which followed an initial conflict with Hamas on October 7, the situation has seen reciprocal strikes.

This heightened activity includes significant attacks from Hezbollah on Israeli towns and military sites, marking one of the most intense exchanges, especially after an Israeli operation killed a top Hezbollah commander earlier in June.

During his discussions, Brown also mentioned the U.S.’s strategic limitations in assisting Israel against Hezbollah attacks compared to their support during Iran’s missile and drone assault in April. “Given the proximity between Lebanon and Israel, it’s more challenging for U.S. forces to provide the same level of support as we did previously,” he stated.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was also scheduled to visit Washington to deliberate on the next steps regarding the ongoing Gaza conflict and the escalating situation on the Lebanese border.