Terrorist attack in Russia synagogue leaves multiple dead, including priest

MOSCOW: Gunmen targeted a synagogue, an Orthodox church, and a police post in a series of attacks in Dagestan, North Caucasus, resulting in the deaths of an Orthodox priest and at least 15 police officers, as confirmed by regional governor Sergei Melikov.

The attacks, which took place on Sunday in the cities of Makhachkala and Derbent, have been described by Melikov as terrorist actions, although specific details about the casualties among the police were not fully disclosed.

In a statement early Monday via Telegram, Melikov expressed his sorrow, labeling the day as tragic for both Dagestan and Russia. This violence follows three months after an Islamic State-claimed attack near Moscow, which was the deadliest in recent years, killing 145 at a concert hall.

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest incidents in Dagestan, a region historically troubled by Islamist insurgency. Melikov hinted at knowing the organizers and their motives behind the attacks but did not provide further details.

Russian state media report that among the attackers were two sons of a local official from central Dagestan, who have since been detained.

Further adding to the tragedy, Melikov reported that several civilians were killed, including Nikolai Kotelnikov, a long-serving Orthodox priest in Derbent, whose death was described as a brutal murder by a Russian Orthodox Church spokesman.

Security forces responded to the attacks by killing six gunmen, although different sources report varying numbers. The National Anti-Terrorist Committee stated that five attackers were neutralized.

The aftermath of the attacks has led to the declaration of three days of mourning in Dagestan, with Melikov ordering flags at half-staff and the cancellation of all entertainment events from June 24-26.