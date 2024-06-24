Massive seizure of adulterated milk in DI Khan leads to heavy fines

PESHAWAR: In a late-night operation on Monday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority clamped down on milk adulteration in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to the details, a checkpoint was established at Qureshi Mor to scrutinize milk tankers coming from Punjab and other districts.

A spokesperson for the Food Authority detailed that during the raid, samples from various milk supply vehicles were collected and tested immediately using a mobile food testing laboratory.

“Over 3,000 liters of adulterated and substandard milk were found in two vehicles, leading to their immediate disposal. Substantial fines were imposed on the vehicle owners as well,” the spokesperson added.

Wasif Saeed, Director General of the Food Safety Authority, commended the food safety team for their vigilance and directed all regional teams to intensify inspections of food supply vehicles. He stressed that strict measures would be enforced against those found distributing substandard food, affirming that there will be no tolerance for violations.