Establishment’s meddling in judicial affairs will come to an end soon: CJ Lahore High Court

The Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC), Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan, declared that undue influence from external forces on judicial affairs would be curtailed shortly.

At a Rawalpindi gathering on Friday, the Chief Justice shared the initiatives he implemented shortly after his appointment. “Immediately after taking office, I organized a full court session, where we resolved that strike actions would not be entertained. On May 13, a directive was issued across Punjab’s courts to disregard any strike calls and to proceed strictly by legal norms,” he explained.

On April 24, judges at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) unanimously reported undue meddling by intelligence agencies in their judicial responsibilities.

Justice Ahmed commended the integrity of the majority within the legal fraternity, observing that “90% of attorneys are commendable.”

He noted that in Punjab alone, over 200,000 new cases were registered while more than 300,000 were concluded, effectively decreasing the backlog of unresolved cases.

On the topic of external meddling, he cited historical precedents starting with the Maulvi Tamizuddin case. “It’s prudent to leave the names of these institutions unmentioned. Currently, the judiciary operates independently without external pressures,” he affirmed.

He recounted an uplifting anecdote about a district judge who resisted such influences, proclaiming, “I am fearless; I will administer justice impartially.”

The resilience of this judge, according to Justice Ahmed, filled him with immense pride.

He also spoke about reports from district judges facing coercion and attempts to influence their decisions.

He urged them to resist such pressures, assured that they would be guided by higher principles. “My conviction that the interference from the establishment in judicial matters will cease is unwavering,” he stated.