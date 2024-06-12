WATCH: Kate Middleton makes rare public appearance with husband Prince William

The future king traveled by train, with Kensington Palace sharing photos and videos of the journey on social media.

Later, the palace also released a sweet throwback video of Kate and William from their previous visit to the area in September last year.

In the video, Kate Middleton is seen smiling as she supports Prince William.

Commenting on it, Prince William said, “Great to visit and meet the team last September.”

Prince William also remarked, “Seaweed is an abundant resource and a potential solution to some of the biggest environmental problems felt across the world—from plastic pollution to climate change—and with so much already happening in Wales, what better place to ‘sea’ more today!”