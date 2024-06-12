NATIONAL

SC orders closure of Monal among all eateries on Margalla Hills

By Staff Report
  • CJP rejects CDA’s report on Monal restaurant, saying SC had sought a report on several other restaurants

KARACHI: The Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday the closure of all eateries including the famous Monal Restaurant built on Magalla Hills National Park.

The court also rejected the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) report on Islamabad’s Monal restaurant.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa mentioned that the SC had sought a report on several other restaurants. He noted that the report also mentioned the Sports Club Pak-China Center and Arts Council National Monument, which he commended as a display of the honesty of CDA officials.

He then questioned whether the apex court building and the CDA office were also situated in the Margalla National Park. CJP Isa suggested that if that were the case, it would be preferable for the authority to demolish its own building.

Justice Isa pointed out that the number of restaurants built alongside the Monal Restaurant was well-known worldwide, except by the CDA, which seemed unaware.

In March the apex court had sought details from authorities within one month pertaining to all restaurants working in National Park.

The top court had also sought complete details and original records pertaining to a land lease agreement between Monal Restaurant and the Directorate of Remount Veterinary and Farms (RVM).

Cabinet thumbs up legislation to set up Digital Commission, Pakistan Digital Authority
Staff Report
Staff Report

