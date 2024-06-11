Cabinet thumbs up to legislation to set up Digital Commission, Pakistan Digital Authority

PM-le meeting asks Law Ministry for review of Act, aims at digitizing services sector

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved in principal the Digital Nation Pakistan Act 2024 to establish the National Digital Commission and Pakistan Digital Authority besides ensuring digitization of national economy and paperless governance.

The cabinet which met under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, asked the Law Ministry to carry out the requisite review of the Act, which also aims at digitizing the services sector in accordance with international standards.

Under the Act, the National Digital Commission would act as a policymaking organisation, to be headed by the prime minister and comprising federal and provincial members.

Moreover, a Pakistan Digital Authority would be established to achieve the objectives of Digital Pakistan.

Being a corporate entity, the authority would have financial and administrative autonomy.

The federal cabinet also approved the appointment of members of the National School for Public Policy from both the public and private education sectors.

On the recommendation of the human rights ministry, a cabinet committee was constituted to initiate the appointment of a member from Islamabad in the National Commission for Human Rights.

The meeting principally approved The Arbitration Bill 2024 and relevant consultation with the provinces under Article 144 of the constitution, and the signing of an MoU between the National Accountability Bureau and Sri Lanka’s Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery and Corruption to promote cooperation against bribery and illegal flow of money.

The federal cabinet endorsed the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises taken on May 13 and 20, 2024, the Economic Coordination Committee’s decisions of May 23 and 27, 2024, and those of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases made on June 5.