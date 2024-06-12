Eid ul Azha: Banks to remain closed for four days

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan announced a three-day public holiday for all the banks in Pakistan on Wednesday.

The bankers will have a cumulative four-day off as Saturday and Sunday weekly offs are falling ahead of the Eid holidays.

A press release issued by the central bank said: “The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 17th to 19th June 2024 [Monday to Wednesday] being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.”

After the statement, all the banks and other financial institutions will witness a country-wide closure during the said period. The commercial activities will commence from June 20, 2024, Thursday.

The statement comes a day after the federal government announced Tuesday a three-day country-wide holiday for Eid ul Adha from June 17 to 19.