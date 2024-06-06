NATIONAL

Pakistan welcomes 962 Indian Sikh pilgrims for commemorative ceremony of Guru Arjan Dev Ji

By Monitoring Report
The Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is seen in Pakistan's town of Kartarpur near the Indian border on November 8, 2019. - A corridor that will allow Sikhs to cross from India into Pakistan to visit one of the religion's holiest sites is set to open on November 9, with thousands expected to make a pilgrimage interrupted by decades of conflict. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

In a significant gesture of religious harmony, the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to 962 Indian Sikh pilgrims in anticipation of the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the fifth guru of Sikhs. These pilgrims are scheduled to cross into Pakistan via the Wagah border on June 8, marking a poignant moment of cross-border cultural and religious exchange.

The primary commemorative ceremony is set to take place on June 16 at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore, a site of deep historical and spiritual significance, where Guru Arjan Dev Ji was martyred in 1606. According to Safullah Khokhar, Additional Secretary Shrines of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, a warm reception awaits the pilgrims at the Wagah border, underscoring the importance of this event in fostering goodwill.

The pilgrims have a detailed itinerary that begins with a stay in Hasan Abdal on June 8, followed by a visit to Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Sahib, on June 10. Their journey will also include a pilgrimage to Sacha Sauda in Farooqabad and visits to several other revered gurdwaras, culminating in the main ceremony in Lahore.

Khokhar assured that all arrangements for the pilgrims’ accommodation, travel, and security have been meticulously planned, with relevant departments prepared to provide services round the clock.

In addition to this group, a second contingent of Sikh pilgrims is expected to arrive on June 21 to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, with ceremonies continuing until June 30.

This year’s events not only commemorate the profound legacy of Guru Arjan Dev Ji but also reinforce the cultural and spiritual bonds between the Sikh community and Pakistan, highlighting the nation’s commitment to preserving and respecting its diverse religious heritage.

Monitoring Report
Monitoring Report

