PM invites Huawei to invest in Pakistan’s safe city, taxation, e-governance sectors

Visits company’s headquarters, briefed by its chairman on different sectors including e-governance, digital banking, telecommunication

Witnesses agreement signing under which Huawaei would train 200,000 youngsters in IT, AI

SHENZHEN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the Huawei headquarters here and invited the company to invest in Pakistan’s taxation and e-governance sectors besides enhancing its presence in the country’s Safe City projects.

On his arrival at the headquarters, Huawei Chairman Liang Hua welcomed him which followed the playing of national anthems and his visit of the Exhibition Centre.

The chairman briefed the prime minister about Huawei operations worldwide, particularly in Pakistan and expressed keen interest in investing in the country’s different sectors. He was also briefed about different sectors including e-governance, digital banking, telecommunication and artificial intelligence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, who is on a five-day visit to China, appreciated the innovative operations of Huawei and urged the company to increase its investment in Pakistan.

The prime minister, who later held a bilateral meeting with Chairman Liang Hua along with his delegation, appreciated the Safe City projects executed by Huawei in Pakistan and invited the company to invest in the projects, particularly in the cities where the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects were being executed.

He apprised the company chairman of the steps taken by the government for the promotion of investment and ease of doing business in the country.

The prime minister, highlighting the government’s priority measures for digitisation of government offices, said there existed immense investment potential for giants like Huawei in the taxation system, e-governance, and artificial intelligence.

He also invited the Huawei chairman to invest in the introduction of modern technology in the agriculture sector and also invited the Huawei chairman to visit Pakistan.

Later, the prime minister also attended the signing ceremony of a framework agreement between Huawei and Pakistan’s Ministry of Science and Technology under which the company would impart free of charge training to around 200,000 youngsters in information technology including artificial intelligence.

Besides, the company would also extend its support to Pakistan in the establishment of Safe Cities, e-governance and digitisation of the economy.

The company chairman also hosted a luncheon reception for the prime minister and his delegation.

After visiting the Huawei headquarters, the prime minister took to X saying, “I was impressed by the latest innovative technologies that are changing the world and the way we live.”

In the meeting, they discussed how Huawei and Pakistan could collaborate to build a better and digital future together.

The prime minister also reiterated his commitment to advancing an innovative, inclusive and sustainable digital transformation for Pakistan.

PM directs to replicate model Nanshan one-stop centre in Pakistan

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the Nanshan One-Stop Service Center and Shenzhen Exhibition Museum and directed his ministers to immediately coordinate with the Center to replicate a similar modern system in Pakistan.

On his arrival at the Center, the prime minister was received by Member of Party Leadership Government of Shenzhen Nanshan District Peoples Government and Deputy Mayor Li Zhinha.

He was briefed about the digital system established at the Center to register companies and carry out other processes under one roof. He lauded the modern systems developed at the Nanshan One-Stop Services for the registration of companies and businesses.

The prime minister instructed Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Secretary IT and other relevant authorities to hold discussions with the Center to establish an identical modern system in Pakistan.

He also directed the relevant authorities to take necessary measures to establish a similar system in the country with Chinese cooperation. He also instructed the authorities concerned to introduce a similar modern and swift system in Pakistan to provide basic facilities to the common citizens as well.

The prime minister visited Shenzhen Exhibition Museum where he was briefed about the development journey of the Shenzhen city. He took a round of different sections of the museum and appreciated the city’s transformation within a short period.