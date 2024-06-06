Surviving the Storm

Imagine that the society you live in is on the brink of catastrophe, facing potential collapse due to climate change, rising geopolitical tensions, all-out war, or growing inequality leading to civil unrest. What would you do to protect yourself and your family?

A friend of mine in Karachi owns a small farm that has served as a weekend retreat. He worries that increasing inequality and hunger will lead to civil unrest. Additionally, he fears that if the USA starts another regional war, Pakistan could get dragged into the conflict. To prepare for these possibilities, he plans to move to his farm and live as a full-time homesteader, believing this will be the safest place to weather any upcoming storms.

Preparing for crises— whether through homesteading or prepping— requires foresight and planning. As individuals and communities, we must adapt to the changing world around us and work together to ensure our survival. By sharing resources, skills, and knowledge, we can build stronger, more resilient communities capable of weathering any storm

Homesteading is a lifestyle centred around off-grid, self-reliant living. His farm is well-stocked with fruit and vegetables, and he raises chickens and other animals. Solar panels provide electricity, and a water bore supplies clean drinking water. This classic homesteading setup ensures that he can survive without relying on external sources. The only additional steps are to store non-perishable foods and preserve surplus fresh produce through pickling and canning.

Adapting our lifestyles to survive is a fundamental aspect of human nature, yet popular culture often depicts homesteaders as eccentric or extreme. For instance, the 1970s BBC comedy The Good Life portrayed a couple abandoning corporate life to start homesteading in their suburban home, much to the dismay of their affluent neighbors. More recently, the Netflix film Leave the World Behind illustrated what life might look like if our familiar world turned hostile.

When Disaster Strikes Unequal Societies

Not everyone has a farm to retreat to. Most urban dwellers live in apartment buildings and are more likely to be “preppers” rather than homesteaders. Preppers stockpile essentials to brace for inevitable economic or climate crises. Historically, urban preparation involved carrying a map, a flashlight, a spare tire, and a tire iron in the car trunk. In harsher climates, drivers might also keep blankets, dry clothes, energy bars, and water in case of a breakdown.

The Covid-19 pandemic was the first time many people experienced a global supply chain disruption. In Europe, people began stockpiling dry pasta, while in Asia, rice was the item of choice. Hand sanitizer became a coveted item; my personal supply was stolen from my desk, and replacing it took weeks and significant expense. Almost everyone ended up stockpiling something.

Online prepper guides and videos predominantly focus on the USA and Australia, regions frequently plagued by large forest fires or hurricanes that necessitate emergency evacuations. In the UK, increasing flooding has led locals to embrace prepping.

Basic Needs for Survival

The fundamental needs for preppers include water, food, and energy. They stockpile bottled water, canned foods, dry rice, batteries, candles, matches, first aid supplies, and essential medications. Backup flashlights, solar-powered lamps, and solar panel chargers for mobile devices are also common. Important documents and IDs are kept in a “go bag” or “bug out bag” for quick evacuation if necessary.

You might be surprised to find that your neighbours in Pakistan are also prepping. I’ve met families in ground-floor apartments who have installed solar panels on their patios. Those who can’t install solar panels often ensure they have portable, affordable solar lanterns. Increasingly, families who can afford it are stockpiling essentials and non-perishables to hedge against ever-rising food prices. While they might not openly discuss prepping, they are taking sensible precautions against uncertainty.

The Reality of Prepping in an Unequal Society

Climate shocks, rising geopolitical tensions, and a global cost-of-living crisis mean many people can’t afford to stockpile essentials. As rising prices push the middle class toward poverty, they become as vulnerable as the unemployed. The gap between the wealthy and the poor widens, and when disaster strikes such unequal societies, the consequences can be dire. How far will people go to protect their families?

Our species has thrived by living in communities. Homesteading is successful when the fruits of your labour are shared with others, and prepping works best when people pool their skills and knowledge within their neighbourhoods. As climate events become more severe, individual survival becomes increasingly difficult. We must look to our distant past and recognize that manual labourers are as crucial to our survival as scientists and strategists.

Building Community Resilience

We need community leaders within neighbourhoods and apartment buildings to build trust and create disaster provision plans now, before disaster strikes. It’s too late to organize after a crisis hits. By fostering a sense of community and cooperation, we can enhance our collective resilience and increase our chances of survival in the face of adversity.

