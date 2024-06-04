Progress, Development linked to cultivation of research culture in universities

GUJRAT: Cultivating a culture of quality research at our universities can ultimately open new vistas of hope, boost progress and further development, UoG vice-chancellor has said.

Prof Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar, while chairing the 20th meeting of the Advanced Studies & Research Board (AS&RB) at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Tuesday, emphasized the pivotal role of research in achieving our national economic goals. “Quality research has the potential to guide us towards prosperity,” said the vice chancellor.

The AS&RB promotes academic and research activities and formulates strategy of MPhil and PhD programs. The proceedings of the yesterday’s meeting began with the members approving the recommendations and agenda presented in the previous meeting. Prof. Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar and members of AS&RB analysed and reviewed the ongoing MPhil and PhD programs across various departments and gave useful suggestions for further improvement.

Dean Prof Dr Shahid Iqbal, Dean Prof Dr Zahid Yousaf, Dean Prof Dr Faisal Mahmood Mirza, Registrar Muhammad Naeem Butt, Director ORIC Dr Adil Rashid, Director QEC Dr Fiaz Ahmed and Director Asif Sharif were present on the occasion.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar said, “By elevating research standards, we can serve our beloved nation through knowledge and innovation.”

The meeting addressed various issues faced by undergraduate students in different academic programs, offering recommendations for their resolution.