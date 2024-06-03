OPP unveils major scholarship for Balochistan, launches endowment fund at annual dinner

OXFORD: The Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) held its annual May Dinner and Fundraiser at Lady Margaret Hall (LMH), University of Oxford, attended by around 150 distinguished guests, including Malala Yousafzai, Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti, and prominent academics from Oxford and Cambridge.

During the event, the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, announced a new graduate scholarship aimed at empowering a deserving student from Balochistan to pursue STEM subjects at Oxford. This initiative, supported by the OPP and its benefactors, honors the legacy of Benazir Bhutto and aims to address educational disparities in Balochistan. The scholarship was facilitated by Principal Secretary Imran Zarkoon Khan, an Oxford alumnus dedicated to advancing educational opportunities for Balochistan’s youth.

The event also marked the launch of an endowment fund for OPP, with Sarwar Khawaja announcing a generous donation of £100,000 to initiate this fund. The strategic advisory board meeting preceding the dinner discussed future directions for the OPP, including scholarship availability and post-study employment opportunities for scholars.

The OPP team, including Professor Adeel Malik, Dr. Talha J. Pirzada, Haroon Zaman, and Minahil Saqib, highlighted the program’s achievements and the necessity to expand academic discussions about Pakistan. The OPP has supported 11 scholars in various fields and provided over £460,000 in funding, alongside numerous studentships for financially needy Pakistani students at Oxford.

Malala Yousafzai announced the introduction of an OPP-facilitated Graduate Scholarship for Palestinian Students as part of the Refugee Academic Futures Programme at Oxford. This scholarship aims to help Palestinian students access Oxford’s educational opportunities despite financial barriers.

The evening featured an engaging video presentation showcasing the stories of OPP scholars and their achievements. Jabir Ali, the 2024 OPP Ali Tarin scholar from Punjab, delivered an emotive speech about the profound impact of the scholarship on his life and community.

Professor Stephen Blyth, Principal of LMH, welcomed attendees and emphasized LMH’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and the empowerment of marginalized groups. He highlighted the alignment of OPP’s goals with LMH’s values and acknowledged the significant contributions of donors.

The event concluded with expressions of gratitude to attendees and supporters, underscoring OPP’s mission to enhance educational opportunities for Pakistani students and foster UK-Pakistan relations. The dinner was funded by Haruko, a platform for managing digital asset portfolios, with co-founders Dr. Omer Suleman and Shamyl Malik as dedicated advocates of OPP’s mission.