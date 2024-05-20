Faysal Qureshi’s mother’s controversial statement about him being a ‘disobedient son’ goes viral

Famous actor Faisal Qureshi’s mother Afshan Qureshi, who is also a brilliant Pakistani television and film actor recently appeared on a show on the YouTube channel Metro Live TV, where she spoke about her son’s disobedience towards her.

In the short interview, Afshan Qureshi opened up about her star son Faysal Quraishi, she said, “My son, today, is a big star after my prayers, although, I admit my mistake that I made a prayer regarding his career but I didn’t pray for his guidance and obedience.

Here is the link to the video:

She also gave a message to people about parents, Afshan Qureshi said, “I would like to urge people to respect their parents, if you will respect them, you will get a lot of success. Take care of your parents and all your life will be sorted. I hate these things like old hime, this is a very wrong concept that you throw your parents out of the house like discarded objects.