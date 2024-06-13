Feroze Khan’s latest picture with second wife goes viral

Days after announcing his second marriage, A-list actor Feroze Khan dropped a new picture with his wife, Dua.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday afternoon, newly-married actor Feroze Khan posted a new picture with his second wife, Dua. “Mine,” read the caption with the snap, which sees the showbiz heartthrob lying next to next to his wife, who has her face covered with her hands..

On Tuesday, the A-list actor also posted a new photo, with his only daughter Fatima, and simply captioned, “LOVE.”

Thousands of social users liked his now-viral posts and a number of them showered their love for the newlyweds, however, a certain section of social users continued to criticize Khan in the comments section.

For the unversed, Feroze Khan announced his second marriage with Dua earlier this month.

Hours after the pictures and videos from the private affair made rounds on social media, the ‘Habs’ star turned to his Instagram handle, with the first picture of the new couple and captioned, “- welcome to my life; gorgeous,” followed by a series of emojis and a hashtag, ‘Nothing can stop us, we are all the way up’.

Notably, Khan was previously married to Aliza, from 2018, until their divorce in 2022. The former couple share two kids together, a son named Sultan, 5, and daughter Fatima, 2.