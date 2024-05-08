Those involved in May 9 riots were PTI workers, not ‘angels’: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that the majority of the videos from the May 9 disturbances were created by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) itself, emphasizing that the riot participants were the party’s own supporters, not “angels.”

He further mentioned that the video recordings made outside the General Headquarters and the Corps Commander House in Lahore were designed to incite participation in the riots.

“Those appearing in the videos were not angels or aliens; they were PTI’s own workers,” he asserted, noting that the instigators included former Punjab health minister Yasmeen Rashid and other female leaders from PTI.

During his interview on the Geo News program ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath,’ the defence minister responded to PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan’s comments following a briefing by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

The day before, DG ISPR had held a briefing in Rawalpindi, during which he dismissed the idea of negotiating with any group involved in the May 9 violence.

“There will be no discussions with any political leader or group that attacks its own army and engages in anti-army propaganda… Dialogues cannot proceed with a group that behaves anarchically,” declared the DG ISPR.

He emphasized that the only acceptable path for such groups is to genuinely apologize, abandon divisive politics, and engage in constructive political activities.

“Dialogues are meant for political parties, not for institutions,” he affirmed.

Conversely, the PTI spokesperson demanded proof of PTI’s involvement in the May 9 riots and criticized the press conference as being “full of contradictions.”

Raoof asserted that the large PTI crowd had not even damaged a single flowerpot, defending the party’s founder, Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Adiala jail, claiming he has always respected the army.

Meanwhile, Khawaja Asif challenged the PTI to either confirm or deny the authenticity of the audio in the videos.

He urged the party’s Information Secretary, Raoof Hasan, to avoid outright denial of the party’s role in the May 9 riots.

“Deny only what can logically be denied,” he advised, stating that refuting irrefutable evidence could undermine his own credibility.

The defence minister also questioned why the party hasn’t acknowledged or disowned the events of May 9, particularly in light of PTI stalwarts condemning the incidents and revealing that Khan ignored their advice.

“Why don’t they own or disown what happened on May 9th?” the minister inquired.