US ‘concerned’ over safety of Imran Khan: State Department

The US State Department on Tuesday stressed the necessity of safeguarding the safety and security of all prisoners in Pakistan, including former prime minister Imran Khan.

At the news briefing on Tuesday, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed a meeting between US Ambassador Donald Blome and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), including opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan.

He noted that Blome engaged with the opposition leader and other key opposition figures to discuss various significant matters related to the US-Pakistan bilateral relationship, including ongoing US economic assistance to Islamabad.

Regarding dialogues with PTI concerning rights and alleged ‘fabricated’ charges against Mr Khan, Miller reiterated the US’s neutral stance on political matters. “Our position remains as previously stated, which is that we do not take sides in Pakistani elections,” he mentioned. He underlined the need to respect fundamental human rights while remaining neutral towards political factions.

Miller responded to claims that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had issued a warning to Pakistan concerning the well-being of the imprisoned former premier, Imran Khan, affirming the US dedication to human rights. He mentioned that Senator Schumer might have been in touch with the State Department when he informed the Pakistani ambassador of the high importance of Mr Khan’s safety in Washington, although he was not certain of this interaction.

“But obviously, we advocate for the safety and security of every prisoner in Pakistan or elsewhere globally,” he stated. “This is a fundamental entitlement for every individual, every detainee, every prisoner to have basic human rights and legal protections.”