Pakistan unveils app for differently-abled children

A new initiative by the National Information Technology Board (NITB) and the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) introduces an online application designed to support parents of children with disabilities, facilitating their connection to various resources.

With a focus on inclusivity, the National IT Board aims to integrate approximately 30,000 out-of-school children with disabilities into the educational system, enabling them to access suitable educational institutions within their vicinity through online applications, eliminating the need for physical visits.

The app serves as a comprehensive guide, providing information to parents and individuals on the services and facilities offered by the Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE) centers, institutes, and Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) schools, promoting inclusive education.

In a separate development, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) under the leadership of Mayor Murtaza Wahab announced plans to establish four parks catering specifically to citizens with disabilities across the city. Mayor Wahab emphasized KMC’s dedication to improving the quality of life for individuals with disabilities during a meeting at the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) office.

The proposed parks, slated for transfer of ownership to the DEPD, are envisioned as fully accessible spaces, aligning with efforts to create environments that accommodate diverse needs.