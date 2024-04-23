NATIONAL

President Raisi visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum in Lahore

By Staff Report

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi paid homage to the revered Allama Muhammad Iqbal, known as the “poet of the East,” during his visit to Lahore.

He emphasized the deep connection between Iran and Pakistan, citing Allama Iqbal’s legacy in inspiring resistance against colonialism.

Despite not being able to address a public gathering, President Raisi praised Pakistan’s stance on Gaza and expressed confidence in the Palestinians’ eventual success.

Upon his arrival in Lahore, he was warmly received by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and a host of government officials. President Raisi’s itinerary includes visits to educational institutions, meetings with local leadership, and paying respects at Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi before returning to Tehran.

It is pertinent to note that the Punjab government declared a public holiday in Lahore for the day of President Raisi’s visit.

Previous article
Epaper_24-04-23 LHR
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

COAS, Iranian President discuss regional peace, border security

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Monday met Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, who is on an official visit to Pakistan...

Pakistan, Iran agree to raise trade volume to $10b in next five years

11 terrorists neutralised in North Waziristan, DI Khan IBOs: ISPR

Terming by-polls a farce, PTI announces countrywide protest on Friday

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.