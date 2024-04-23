President Raisi visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum in Lahore

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi paid homage to the revered Allama Muhammad Iqbal, known as the “poet of the East,” during his visit to Lahore.

He emphasized the deep connection between Iran and Pakistan, citing Allama Iqbal’s legacy in inspiring resistance against colonialism.

Despite not being able to address a public gathering, President Raisi praised Pakistan’s stance on Gaza and expressed confidence in the Palestinians’ eventual success.

Upon his arrival in Lahore, he was warmly received by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and a host of government officials. President Raisi’s itinerary includes visits to educational institutions, meetings with local leadership, and paying respects at Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi before returning to Tehran.

It is pertinent to note that the Punjab government declared a public holiday in Lahore for the day of President Raisi’s visit.