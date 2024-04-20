US’s sanction on entities supplying items to Pakistan’s missile program concerning: PTI

Urges govt to bring facts about American ‘intentions’ before nation forthwith

Vows any attempt to endanger national security, defense intolerable

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) made it clear that the US government’s action of imposing sanctions on entities supplying missile-applicable items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program sent shock waves across the length and breadth of the country and demanded of the federal government to come clean on the very sensitive issue and bring the facts before the nation forthwith.

PTI Spokesperson, in a strongly-worded reaction to the US administration’s sanctions on four companies supplying missile-applicable items to Pakistan missile program, said that the news was very sensitive and concerning and PTI would not tolerate any kind of attack on national interests or any attempt either knowingly or unknowingly to endanger national security and defense of the country.

He made it clear that Pakistan’s peaceful missile program was of paramount importance for national security, defense and minimum defense capability.

PTI Spokesperson stated that the US administration’s move triggered an unprecedented wave of concern across the country pertaining to the missile program.

He went on to say that it was not possible to blindly believe on the government devoid of public mandate to deal with issues relating to defense and foreign affairs.

PTI Spokesperson asked that the federal government, especially the Ministry of Defense should clear their position on the US administration’s step and what strategy they were intending to adopt in this regard.

He said that the government should apprise the nation as what would be the impact of the sanctions of the US administration on the defense, especially the missile program of Pakistan.