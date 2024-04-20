All set for by-polls to 5 NA, 16 provincial assemblies seats tomorrow

Govt approves Army, Civil Armed Forces’ deployment for security during polling

Punjab to suspend mobile and internet services in 13 districts and tehsils of province during by-polls

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Arrangements have been completed for by-elections to five National and 16 provincial assemblies’ seats across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan scheduled for Sunday (tomorrow) and the government has approved deployment of Army and Civil Armed Forces (CAF) troops along with the suspension of mobile phone and internet services in these areas.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), polling for the by-elections will proceed without interruption from 8am to 5pm to seats vacated by candidates who won multiple seats or where polling was delayed in Feb 8 general elections due to the death of a candidate.

The polling will be conducted across five National Assembly seats, 12 Punjab Assembly seats, two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly seats, and two Balochistan Assembly seats. According to the ECP, the re-polling in PB-50 Killa Abdullah would be also held on Sunday (tomorrow).

The polling for NA-8 Bajaur and PK-22 Bajaur was delayed on February 8 following the assassination of a candidate, Rehan Zeb Khan. Additionally, polling will take place in NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan, where the National Assembly seat was relinquished by Ali Amin Gandapur, who opted to retain his provincial assembly seat in order to assume the role of KP’s chief minister.

Similarly, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vacated her NA-119 seat in Lahore, choosing instead to keep the PP-159 constituency that she also won.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif won elections on two provincial and National Assembly seats. He vacated the NA-132 Kasur and Lahore’s PP-158 and PP-164 seats, preferring to retain the NA-123 Lahore constituency.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari won two National Assembly seats. He retained the NA-194 Larkana constituency, leaving the NA-196 seat in Qamber Shahdadkot vacant.

Army deployment approved for security during by-polls

Meanwhile, on request of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking strict security measures during the by-elections in the country, the federal government has approved deployment of Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces (CAF) troops.

The government would use the armed forces’ units as a quick response force. The Ministry of Interior has issued an order in this regard.

The notification mentions that the CAF and Pakistan Army units would be used as second and third tiers of security and they would be available with immediate effect till April 21 in 21 constituencies.

“The exact number of troops, date/period, area and mode of deployment would be worked out by the ECP in consultation with all concerned stakeholders based on ground requirement/ assessment. The date of de-requisitioning of the said deployment will be decided subsequently after mutual consultation among all stakeholders,” the notification stated.

‘Mobile phone, internet services to be shut down’

Earlier, the Punjab government requested the interior ministry to suspend mobile internet services in the province’s 13 districts and tehsils on Sunday (tomorrow) owing to the by-polls.

The request has been made to maintain law and order situation in the province and avoid any untoward incident.

In a letter to the interior ministry, the provincial home department requested the suspension.

According to the letter, the request for the suspension of mobile internet services has been made for Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sadiqabad, Kot Chutta, and Dera Ghazi Khan districts.

Meanwhile, the tehsils where suspension is requested include Talagang, Chakwal, Kallar Kahar, Gujrat, Ali Pur Chatha, Zafarwal and Bhakkar.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Punjab chief secretary, inspector general, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman as well as other relevant officials.

It is important to note that the mobile internet services were blocked on February 8 as well despite assurances by the government of undisrupted network connectivity during polls.

By-elections on 21 seats

In Punjab, by=polls being held to NA-132 (Kasur) and NA-119 (Lahore); in KP, NA-44 (Dera Ismail Khan) and NA-8 (Bajaur) and in Sindh, NA-196 Qamber Shahdadkot.

The provincial assemblies seats on which by-polls will be held, include Punjab’s PP-22 Chakwal-Cum-Talagang, PP-32 Gujrat-VI, PP-36 Wazirabad-II, PP-54 Narowal-I, PP-93 Bhakkar-V, PP-139 Sheikhupura-IV, PP-147 Lahore-III, PP-149 Lahore-V, PP-158 Lahore-XIV, PP-164 Lahore-XX, PP-266 Rahim Yar Khan-XII, PP-290 Dera Ghazi Khan-V; KP’s PK-22 Bajaur-IV, PK-91 Kohat-II; Balochistan’s PB-20 Khuzdar-III, PB-22 Lasbela.