25 talented students of PEF selected for prestigious online course

LAHORE: The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) is delighted to announce that 25 talented students have been chosen from thousands across Pakistan to participate in a free online course offered by Sundar STEM School.

In collaboration with the Virtual University, Sundar STEM School will provide these students with high-quality education through online courses. Thousands of students from all corners of Pakistan applied for these courses, with 5,000 students shortlisted for the competition. Eventually, 335 students were selected nationwide, including 25 from the Punjab Education Foundation.

This is a great achievement, showing the hard work and dedication of PEF partners and teachers, said a spokesperson for the Punjab Education Foundation. It’s impressive that 25 talented students from PEF have been selected among thousands of students from all over Pakistan for this online course.

The selected students will receive laptops and internet access from Sundar STEM School to complete the course without any difficulty. They will receive top-notch education in English, Mathematics, and Computer Science through the online platform of the Virtual University. The course will run for three years.

The spokesperson further emphasized that by studying these subjects, the students will have better chances of getting admission into top universities.