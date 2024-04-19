PTI announces support for Achakzai-led party in by-elections

QUETTA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced support for the Mahmood Khan Achakzai-led Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) in the by-elections in Balochistan set to be held on April, 21.

PTI Deputy Secretary General Khadim Hussain said that his party would support the PkMAP’s candidates from PB-50 and PB-51. He said that PTI founder Imran Khan and provincial leadership decided to withdraw its candidates in favor of the PkMAP from both constituencies.

The PTI deputy secretary general said that his party has not only withdrawn its candidates in favor of the PkMAP but would also run their campaign.

The by-elections are scheduled to take place on April 21.