Court orders Bushra Bibi’s endoscopy from private hospital

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Friday accepted the requests for a private medical examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi and ordered that Bushra Bibi’s endoscopy test be done from a private hospital in two days.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the 190 million pound reference in Adiala Jail.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana ordered that Bushra Bibi’s endoscopy test be conducted under the supervision of Dr Asim Yunus and the government doctor from a private hospital.

At the onset of the hearing held Adiala jail, the judge directed the jail administration to remove the additional barriers inside the courtroom immediately and adjourned the hearing for an hour. The jail administration obeyed the order and removed the additional barriers.

Later, the defence lawyers filed an application regarding the difficulties to the media during the hearing of the case on which the judge called media representatives and Imran Khan to the rostrum and inquired about the problems.

The media persons replied that there were difficulties in listening to the court proceedings on which the judge directed the jail administration to take action.