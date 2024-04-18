‘Working with Pakistani authorities to understand their concerns’, says X

Since the suspension of Twitter, now known as X in Pakistan, the social media platform for the very first time has issued a statement on the matter, indicating ongoing collaboration with relevant authorities to address concerns.

“We continue to engage with the Pakistani Government to address their concerns,” stated the statement shared by X’s Global Government Affairs team on their official handle.

The platform, acquired by American tech billionaire Elon Musk in April 2022, has remained suspended in Pakistan since February 17.

The suspension followed the general elections in Pakistan on February 8, sparking discussions about the fairness and transparency of the polls. Despite users reporting difficulties accessing the site, no official statement was released by the Pakistani government.

However, the interior minister, in a report submitted to the Islamabad High Court related to the suspension, cited national security concerns as the reason for the action, prompting the social media platform’s response.

The ministry asserted that the decision to ban Twitter/X in Pakistan aimed to safeguard national security, maintain public order, and uphold the nation’s integrity.

“It is noteworthy that the failure of Twitter/X to comply with the lawful directives of the government of Pakistan and address concerns regarding the misuse of its platform led to the imposition of the ban,” stated the ministry in the report.

The ministry emphasized that the lack of cooperation from X authorities justified regulatory measures, including temporary closure, as the government had no alternative recourse.

Additionally, the report highlighted instances where the Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime wing had requested X to ban accounts propagating against the chief justice, but received no response, further exacerbating the situation.

The ministry underscored the rampant misuse of social media platforms for spreading extremist ideologies and false information, citing X as a tool exploited by malicious actors to disrupt law and order.

The ban on X aimed to promote responsible usage of social media platforms in accordance with the law, emphasized the ministry, citing security reasons behind similar actions taken by various countries globally.

Following orders from intelligence agencies, the Interior Ministry issued directives for the closure of X on February 17, 2024.

Although a plea challenging the suspension was filed in court, the ministry argued against it, stating that it contravened the law and facts and should be dismissed.

However, the Sindh High Court directed the Ministry of Interior to revoke its letter regarding the suspension of the social media platform within one week.