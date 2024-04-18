Salman, Shah Rukh or Aamir: Mehwish Hayat reveals the Khan she’d prefer to work with

In a recent appearance on a talk show, Mehwish Hayat engaged in an open discussion about her preferences and career in Bollywood.

Amidst the lively conversation, Mehwish was asked to choose between collaborating with Shah Rukh, Salman, or Aamir Khan in the Indian film industry.

Expressing her admiration for both Salman and Aamir Khan, Mehwish initially struggled to decide between the two Bollywood icons. However, after careful consideration, she revealed her choice.

During the audience interaction, Mehwish responded promptly, acknowledging the exceptional talent of all three Khans. After deliberation, she leaned towards Salman Khan and then Aamir Khan, ultimately selecting Aamir Khan for collaboration.

“If you could star in a film, which of the three Khans would you like to work with,” asked an audience member. Mehwish immediately responded, saying, “All three of them are phenomenal actors.” After thinking for a bit, she said, “I think… Salman Khan…and Aamir Khan.” Pondering over the matter for a bit, she then said, “I think Aamir Khan.”

The star is currently shining on the big screen with her latest film Daghabaaz Dil, in which she stars alongside Ali Rehman Khan and Momin Saqib.

Continuing to captivate audiences, Mehwish Hayat solidifies her presence in Pakistani and global cinema through her unwavering dedication to her craft and her discerning choices. Her selection reflects her keen eye for compelling storytelling and her commitment to excellence in her artistic endeavors as she ventures into new projects.