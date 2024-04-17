Eight killed, more than 20 injured in vehicle collision on Indus Highway

In the early hours of Wednesday, a tragic accident occurred on Indus Highway near Manjhand, resulting in the loss of at least eight lives and leaving several others injured.

The collision involved three vehicles: a passenger bus, an oil tanker, and a mini-truck. The passenger bus, en route from Larkana to Karachi, was among the vehicles involved in the mishap.

On receiving information, police and rescue teams reached to the accident site and launched a rescue operation.

SSP Jamshoro Muhammad Tariq Nawaz confirmed eight deaths, saying 20 wounded people have been shifted to a nearby hospital in Manjhand.

The police said that the accident occurred due to over taking while further investigation into the accident was underway.

On April 14, four persons lost their lives and 20 sustained injuries in an accident between a passenger coach and coaster on M9 Motorway near Nooriabad, Jamshoro district.

According to the police, the coaster was carrying a wedding party from Karachi to Nawan Jatoi village in Kambar-Shahdadkot district.

The deceased were identified as Ali Jan Magsi, Ghulam Shabbir Chandio, 8 years old Sadia Magsi and an unknown woman.