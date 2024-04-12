NATIONAL

Torrential rains: Balochistan govt alerts PDMA

By Staff Report

QUETTA: In view of heavy rains, and harsh weather conditions in Balochistan, provincial government has alerted PDMA and all deputy commissioners.

Shahid Rind, Balochistan government spokesperson said on Friday that a monitoring room has been established in PDMA while instructions have been issued to all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to remain alert.

He said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has issued directives for removal of encroachments from all natural drainage channels.
The people of affected areas should be shifted to safe places, he further directed.

Alternative plans have been prepared to deal with the extraordinary disaster situation, Rind remarked.

