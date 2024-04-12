NATIONAL

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim appointed acting CJ in PHC

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, appointed the most senior judge, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, as the Acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.

In another development, the Law Ministry in Islamabad has issued a significant notification regarding judicial appointments in Sindh and Peshawar.

Meanwhile, in a move to bolster the Sindh High Court’s bench, the President has appointed six additional judges, including a female judge.

Among the newly appointed judges are Justice Sana Akram Minhas, Justice Amjad Ali, Justice Jawad Akbar Sarwana, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, Justice Muhammad Abdul Rehman, and Justice Arbab Ali Hakro, all of whom are poised to contribute significantly to the Sindh High Court’s judicial proceedings.

