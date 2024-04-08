Sports

PCB selection committee meets with players in Islamabad ahead of NZ-series squad announcement

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) men’s selection committee met with the international-side cricketers in Islamabad on Monday (today) following the conclusion of the Kakul training camp where 29 players received training from the army beginning on March 26.

In a video uploaded by the PCB, the selection committee can be seen interacting with players who attended the training exercise. Retired cricketers Abdul Razzaq, Mohammad Yousaf and Wahab Riaz can be seen speaking to a room full of cricketers, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan.

The squad for the upcoming home series against New Zealand is yet to be announced.

The series will be played in the midst of several major changes coming to Pakistan cricket in the past month.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was abruptly replaced by Babar Azam as captain and the transition was handled less than preferably by the PCB that created controversy.

Two retired players, pacer Muhammad Amir and allrounder Imad Wasim came out of retirement for a shot at making the team for the T20I World Cup. Both also attended the training camp with the Pakistan Army.

Two new coaches have also been finalised simultaneous to all these developments, namely Gary Kirsten of South Africa as white-ball coach and Jason Gillespie as red-ball coach.

The NZ team is set to arrive in Pakistan on April 14th with the first T20 contest scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi on the 18th.

Previous article
Lawyer who misbehaved with judge handed 6-month jail sentence by Chief Justice LHC
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Teen’s smart use of AI helps save toddler from monkey attack

In a unique and surprising incident that went viral online, a teen’s clever use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) helped save a toddler from a...

Man fatally poisons 18-month-old daughter, allegedly over ‘dark skin’

Malaysia converts Ramadan food waste into fertiliser

Total solar eclipse 2024: Can it cause blindness?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.