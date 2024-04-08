PCB selection committee meets with players in Islamabad ahead of NZ-series squad announcement

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) men’s selection committee met with the international-side cricketers in Islamabad on Monday (today) following the conclusion of the Kakul training camp where 29 players received training from the army beginning on March 26.

In a video uploaded by the PCB, the selection committee can be seen interacting with players who attended the training exercise. Retired cricketers Abdul Razzaq, Mohammad Yousaf and Wahab Riaz can be seen speaking to a room full of cricketers, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan.

The squad for the upcoming home series against New Zealand is yet to be announced.

The series will be played in the midst of several major changes coming to Pakistan cricket in the past month.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was abruptly replaced by Babar Azam as captain and the transition was handled less than preferably by the PCB that created controversy.

Two retired players, pacer Muhammad Amir and allrounder Imad Wasim came out of retirement for a shot at making the team for the T20I World Cup. Both also attended the training camp with the Pakistan Army.

Two new coaches have also been finalised simultaneous to all these developments, namely Gary Kirsten of South Africa as white-ball coach and Jason Gillespie as red-ball coach.

The NZ team is set to arrive in Pakistan on April 14th with the first T20 contest scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi on the 18th.