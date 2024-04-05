“Don’t test my patience”: Shaheen Afridi shares a blunt warning on Instagram following captaincy drama

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi took to his official Instagram account on Friday to share a cryptic message, following his sudden dismissal as captain of the Pakistan cricket team in T20Is.

Afridi had taken over the T20I captaincy after Babar Azam’s decision to step down from captaincy across all formats following Pakistan’s early exit from the 2023 ODI World Cup.

His stint as captain began with a disappointing 4-1 series loss to New Zealand on their home turf earlier this year. However, his time as captain was short-lived, as Babar Azam was reinstated as Pakistan’s white-ball captain on March 31. Sources indicate that Afridi was dissatisfied with the lack of communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding his removal as captain.

Additionally, he was displeased with a statement issued after his dismissal, which contained words not authorized or spoken by him. The PCB acknowledged this mistake as an internal error.

In response, Afridi shared a cryptic Instagram story hinting at his readiness to reveal a side of himself that others might not have expected, should his patience be tested beyond its limits.

His story conveyed a warning: “Never ever ever put me in a position where I have to show you how cruel and ruthless I can be. Don’t test my patience. Because I might be the kindest and sweetest person you’ve ever met, but once I reach my limit, you’ll see me do the things that no one thought I was capable of doing.”

Despite feeling unjustly removed from captaincy, Afridi has expressed his willingness to move past the situation and focus on the future.