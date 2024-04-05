PM Shehbaz to ensure ‘foolproof security’ for Chinese nationals

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday resolved to himself oversee the meetings conducted regarding the security situation in the country in general and the security of the Chinese nationals working on different projects across the country in particular every month.

Just days after an attack on Chinese engineers in Besham area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the prime minister has directed all the security agencies to take all the measures to ensure fool-proof security of the Chinese citizens present in Pakistan.

The premier’s direction came during a high-level meeting regarding the law and order situation in the country. The meeting has taken place after six people, including five Chinese engineers, were killed in a suicide attack in Besham, a remote area of K-P province, on March 26.

An explosive-laden vehicle parked on the roadside blew up when the convoy, transporting Chinese engineers to the Dasu hydroelectric project site from Islamabad, passed by. This was the second attack on Chinese workers at the Dasu project. In July 2021, a similar terrorist attack killed 13 people, including nine engineers.

In the meeting, PM Shehbaz directed to make a comprehensive plan of action for regular audit of security SOPs. “We will continue the war against the monster of terrorism until it is eradicated from the country,” PM Shehbaz said.

In addition, the premier directed the ministry of interior to increase cooperation with the provinces for the eradication of terrorism from the country and for bringing further improvement in the provincial anti-terrorism departments.

The premier’s direction came after the interior ministry gave a briefing to the prime minister regarding the overall security situation of the country and the performance of the ministry. Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, heads of security agencies and relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

The recent killing of Chinese nationals and attacks of facilities linked to China have emerged as a test for new government. Soon after the attacks, PM Shehbaz had instructed to conduct a thorough joint investigation, saying the perpetrators of the barbaric act would be brought to justice swiftly.

A meeting attended by the federal ministers, chief of the army staff, chief ministers, chief secretaries and inspector generals of police of respective provinces had discussed in detail the attack on innocent civilians working on a development project, meant to contribute to energy and water security of Pakistan.

The COAS had reiterated the resolve of armed forces to eliminate the scourge of terrorism afflicting the country. Noting the recent surge in terrorist incidents, Gen Asim Munir had said that the enemies of Pakistan had once again underestimated the resilience and grit of the State and the people of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan had also decided to raise the issue of the use of Afghan soil in the recent terrorist attacks targeting Chinese engineers with the Taliban interim government, as the initial investigation suggested a link with Afghanistan.

Though no group has claimed responsibility for the March 26 attack, it was reported, initial investigations suggest a network linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was behind the incident. Authorities have made certain arrests since then based on the SIM card recovered from the suicide bomber, who is thought to be an Afghan national.