Govt to establish Danish schools in Islamabad, other areas of country: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government will establish new Danish schools in remote areas of Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and other areas of the country including Islamabad where the children will get state of the art free education, boarding, and food facilities.

He was talking to the participants of the iftar-dinner hosted by him in honour of orphaned children and children with special abilities at the Prime Minister House on Thursday.

Besides he also announced to establish state of the art hospitals in Islamabad, AJK and GB.

The prime minister, on the occasion, taking keen interest in the children, interacted with them and inquired about their well-being.

“I am happy to meet the cute children came from various institutions including SOS and Hassan Academy,” he said adding today the children were the chief guests while he was their host.

During his interaction with the children, the prime minister said he found them very intelligent who will join different professions in future and will play key role in the country’s development and prosperity.

He said no doubt, the parents were the biggest blessings, but the Holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH was also born with no father and his mother passed away when he was only six years old.