Lawyer who misbehaved with judge handed 6-month jail sentence by Chief Justice LHC

By News Desk

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan delivered a six-month jail sentence to a lawyer on Monday for contempt of court due to misconduct towards a judge.

The case arose when Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad referred Advocate Zahid Mahmood Goraya to the LHC chief justice for inappropriate behavior during a court session.

Following a show-cause notice issued under the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003, combined with Article 204 of the Constitution, Goraya appeared in court. Despite offering an unconditional apology the previous week, Justice Khan proceeded with the contempt charges.

Goraya, speaking to reporters, asserted that his actions were impulsive and not premeditated. He claimed the judge had accepted his apology, assuring him of withdrawing the reference.

In today’s hearing, Goraya, accompanied by LHC Bar Association President Asad Manzoor Butt and Punjab Prosecutor General Farhad Ali Shah, repeatedly requested a post-Eidul Fitr adjournment, expressing remorse and seeking forgiveness even if sentenced.

The proceedings, spanning over three and a half hours, included testimony from three witnesses. Goraya, citing health issues related to diabetes, asked for a restroom break, prompting a lighthearted remark from Justice Khan about the prevalence of diabetes.

LHCBA’s president appealed for forgiveness, promising to seek it from Justice Tanvir as well. Justice Khan, upholding constitutional duties, responded firmly.

Consequently, the LHC sentenced Goraya to six months in jail, levying a Rs100,000 fine and instructing immediate imprisonment.

News Desk

Significant actions taken to address Punjab Matric and Intermediate exam cheating scandal

