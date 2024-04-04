Top Khalistani leader Rattandeep Singh murdered in Indian Punjab

AMRITSAR: In a string of targeted attacks on Sikh leaders and activists associated with the Khalistan movement both within India and abroad, Rattandeep Singh, a prominent figure, has become the latest victim.

He was fatally shot by two assailants on motorcycles in Balachaur, Punjab, India. Accompanied by his nephew, Rattandeep was traveling in a car when the attack occurred.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement discovered a poster claiming responsibility for the murder, allegedly by an individual named Gopi Nawanshahria.

Nawanshahr SP, Mukesh Sharma, confirmed that an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

According to police statements, Rattandeep had been apprehended by Punjab Police in 2014 and was reportedly affiliated with the Bhindrawala Tiger Force Militant Group.