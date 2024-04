KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced a significant reduction in airfares for Umrah pilgrims.

During the period from April 7 to 11, the national flag carrier announced a 30 percent reduction in airfares for passengers traveling to Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Dammam.

Passengers undertaking the sacred pilgrimage of Umrah will also benefit from a notable reduction of up to 20 percent in fares.

Meanwhile, the economy class has been reduced to Rs 50,000.