Sahir Ali Bagga calls out Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for denying due credit for ‘Zaroori Tha’

KARACHI: Sahir Ali Bagga recently took to Facebook to express his sentiments regarding the credit for the hit song “Zaroori Tha.” In his post, Bagga underscored his role as a composer and stressed the significance of acknowledging creators’ contributions in the music industry. Bagga began by praising the talent of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and expressed pride in his efforts to promote Pakistani talent globally. He emphasized his dedication to showcasing Pakistani talent worldwide and credited Yousuf Salahuddin Sahab for assisting in this endeavor.

Regarding “Zaroori Tha,” Bagga described it as a monumental achievement in the Pakistani music industry, boasting of its massive acclaim and viewership numbers. However, he expressed disappointment over not receiving proper recognition for his contribution to the song’s success.

In his plea for recognition, Bagga stressed the importance of honesty and transparency in the industry and vowed to call out anyone attempting to withhold credit from rightful creators.

Bagga furthered his stance by stating that he cited his repeated requests over the years for acknowledgment, which had gone unanswered, prompting him to make the social media post.