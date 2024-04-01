The Shadows of Terror

On the global landscape, the Islamic State’s IS-KP (Islamic State in Khorasan Province) wing has attracted international attention after launching a massive and extremely deadly attack in the Russian capital, Moscow. According to the latest report, around 137 casualties have been reported in this deadliest of attacks. The reason behind IS-KP’s attack on Moscow is to retaliate against Russia for launching several airstrikes on IS-KP’s presence in Syria. This is the biggest attack launched by the global terrorist ISIS group in recent years. IS-KP is a branch of the global ISIS responsible for conducting terrorist activities in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran. In recent years, IS-KP has portrayed itself as the most brutal and active branch of the global ISIS.

Terrorist acts are on the rise across the country, claiming innocent lives, with armed forces and policemen often being the primary targets. To address these issues effectively, both political and military leadership must unite to combat them. Achieving a grand national unity is crucial in combating the current wave of terrorism

In Afghanistan, IS-KP is fighting against the Taliban regime and launched multiple massive attacks. In 2021, during the withdrawal of US troops, IS-KP launched its deadliest attack on Kabul Airport, resulting in over 183 casualties, including 13 US troops. In Pakistan, it has been actively targeting police departments as well as political campaigns, as reported in recent months. In Iran, IS-KP has claimed responsibility for two brutal attacks that killed over 100 people at the beginning of January.

The recent massive attack in Moscow has showcased IS-KP’s brutal and formidable potential to the world. With Russia and Ukraine already in a state of war, such terrorist activities can greatly impact Putin’s stance. It seems that Putin is attempting to link the attack to Ukraine, providing a pretext for launching even deadlier attacks. However, international evidence suggests that IS-KP is behind the deadliest attack.

After the tragedy of 9/11, the morale of terrorist wings and groups was undermined by the USA and NATO forces, making it difficult for terrorist organizations to survive. However, the subsequent failure of the USA and NATO in Iraq and Afghanistan has reignited their motivation, leading to increased activity. Following the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan, many ISIS prisoners were released from Afghan jails. These freed ISIS members now pose threats not only to regional security but also to global security, as ISIS is one of the few organizations still launching terrorist activities on a global scale. The Moscow attack serves as a recent example of this. Meanwhile, Al-Qaeda has confined itself to regional activities.

On the regional landscape, both the TTP and BLA are posing serious threats to Pakistan, as they have launched bloody attacks in Waziristan and Balochistan. Negotiations between the Pakistani state and the Afghan Taliban regime have yielded no success. Even the Taliban regime has rejected peace offers from Maulana Fazal-ur-Rahman, the most influential religious politician in Pakistan. It seems that the Afghan Taliban are unwilling to withdraw their support for the TTP, as the TTP is an important military asset for the Afghan Taliban regime. Reports indicate that the Afghan Taliban are providing the TTP with weapons and funding.

The TTP is emerging as the biggest threat to Pakistan, with its attacks being reported regularly, mainly targeting police and armed forces. Their goal is to establish an Islamic State governed by Sharia laws in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The Afghan Taliban are also indicating that they do not recognize the Durand Line (the Pakistan-Afghanistan border), referring to it as an imaginary line. In response to the recent attack in Waziristan, Pakistan has launched airstrikes deep into Afghan territory to target TTP fighters, further straining the already fragile relations between the two countries. The TTP remains the primary concern for the Pakistani state, and resolving this issue is crucial to protecting and securing lives.

The BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army) is emerging as another major threat to Pakistan. Its recent attacks in Turbat and Gwadar highlight its military capabilities in the region. They portray their actions as acts of freedom fighting and appeal to other youngsters to join them as freedom fighters. It is also evident that such organizations receive funding from enemies of Pakistan. Addressing this issue is essential to protect precious lives.

