China ‘deplores’ U.S. statement on HKSAR, urges respect for rule of law

WASHINGTON: The Chinese embassy in the United States on Friday said “China strongly deplores and firmly opposes” the “Hong Kong Policy Act Report” by the U.S. Department of State, and the relevant statement issued by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

A spokesperson for the embassy said in a statement that the U.S. has time and again discredited and smeared the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)’s Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, threatening to impose unwarranted unilateral sanctions on the HKSAR and even putting sanctions on Hong Kong officials performing their duties.

“China strongly deplores and firmly opposes this,” read the statement. The U.S. should immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and other internal affairs of China, it added.

The HKSAR’s Safeguarding National Security Ordinance took effect on March 23, marking the completion of legislation work stipulated by Article 23 of the HKSAR Basic Law, plugging a national security loophole.

The ordinance makes full reference to the experience of other countries, especially common law jurisdictions, and it fully respects and protects human rights, clearly defines elements of crime, and distinguishes between crime and non-crime, said the spokesperson for the Chinese embassy.

It provides effective protection for the normal business activities of foreign institutions, organizations and personnel in Hong Kong and their need for international exchanges, the spokesperson added.

“It does not at all undermine the high degree of autonomy in Hong Kong, nor does it change the current capitalist system and way of life in Hong Kong,” said the spokesperson.

The ordinance will enable Hong Kong to better leverage its unique status and strengths, better deepen exchanges and cooperation with various countries and regions, and better consolidate its status as an international financial, shipping and trade center, added the spokesperson.

The spokesperson also accused the U.S. of double standards on national security issues, saying the U.S. itself has an airtight national security system, with a large number of laws and unparalleled extraterritoriality, but it keeps pointing fingers at the HKSAR’s Safeguarding National Security Ordinance.

“This is sheer political manipulation and hypocritical double standards,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson urged the U.S. to respect China’s sovereignty and the rule of law in the HKSAR, and immediately stop meddling in its affairs.