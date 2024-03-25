Nauman Ijaz takes a dig at national award winners

Popular Pakistani actor Nauman Ijaz is not one to shy away from making controversial statements.

His recent take on the awards conferred upon many members from the acting and related arts fraternity can only be described as a sarcastic jibe at the winners.

He took to Instagram and said the following with a picture of himself:

‘Jin jin ko sitar e imtiaz mila un sab doston ko bohat bohat mubarik…

Mujhay lagta ha inko awards denay wallay ko beh

Sitara e jurat milna chaheay…

Pakistan zindabad’.

Roughly translated it reads:

‘congratulations to all my friends who received a sitar e imtiaz award. I think the ones who shortlisted the recipients should get a medal of valour and bravery’.

Popular Pakistani celebrities including actress Sajal Ali, Adnan Siddiqui, Vasay Chaudhry, Juggan Kazim, Bilal Lashari, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and CEO of HUM Network Duraid Qureshi, were awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on Pakistan Resolution Day marked every year on the 23rd of March.

Nauman Ijaz himself won the Pride of Performance in 2012 which is the highest national literary of Pakistan conferred upon its citizens.