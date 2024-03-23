WATCH: Here’s why Mahmood Aslam refused to play role of Nauman Ijaz’s father in TV drama

Renowned actor Mehmood Aslam revealed that he recently refused to play the role of actor Nauman Ijaz’s father in a TV drama as he was only a few years older than the latter. He made these comments while appearing on the Ramzan Transmission talk show hosted by Nadia Khan on a private TV channel.

The veteran actor is known for his worka number of films and dramas over the years, but is mostly known for his character Mehmood Sahab in the ongoing sitcom Bulbulay.

Watch the exchange here:

