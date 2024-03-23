Entertainment

WATCH: Here’s why Mahmood Aslam refused to play role of Nauman Ijaz’s father in TV drama

By News Desk

Renowned actor Mehmood Aslam revealed that he recently refused to play the role of actor Nauman Ijaz’s father in a TV drama as he was only a few years older than the latter. He made these comments while appearing on the Ramzan Transmission talk show hosted by Nadia Khan on a private TV channel.

The veteran actor is known for his worka number of films and dramas over the years, but is mostly known for his character Mehmood Sahab in the ongoing sitcom Bulbulay.

Watch the exchange here:

The host inquired about the actor’s sentiments regarding being offered roles as the father of actors who are only a few years younger than him. In response, Aslam shared that he was recently offered the role of Nauman Ijaz’s father in a project, despite Ijaz being just a few years younger than him.

However, as per the unverified biographical information for both actors that is available online, Aslam is 67 years of age while Nauman Ijaz is 59. Other information suggests Aslam is 71 years of age.
