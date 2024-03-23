World

Terror in Moscow as IS guns down concert goers in deadliest incident since 2004

By Monitoring Report

MOSCOW – The terrorist group Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for an attack at a popular concert venue complex near Moscow on Friday as assailants stormed the venue with guns and explosives, killing at least 60 people and injuring 145.

IS took responsibility for the attack in a short statement published by an IS-affiliated news agency ‘Amaq’ on Telegram on Friday. No evidence was provided however to support the claim.

Video footage from the Crocus City Hall shows the vast complex, which houses both the music hall and a shopping center, on fire with smoke billowing into the air.

State-run RIA Novosti reported the armed individuals “opened fire with automatic weapons” and “threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which started a fire.” They then “allegedly fled in a white Renault car,” the news agency said.

Previous article
Epaper_24-03-23 ISB
Monitoring Report
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Kate Middletown reveals ‘major surgery’ leading to cancer diagnosis as reason...

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has revealed in a video message released on Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently...

Dr Musadik, US Ambassador reaffirm commitment to achieving shared energy goals

National Unity: The true significance

The Muslims and the British in the subcontinent

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.